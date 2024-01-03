Lynch & Associates IN Sells 2,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,055,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,652,395. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

