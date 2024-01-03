Lynch & Associates IN Sells 361 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

