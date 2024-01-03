Lynch & Associates IN Sells 500 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in General Electric were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

GE stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Electric has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

