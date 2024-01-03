Lynch & Associates IN Takes $598,000 Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Lynch & Associates IN bought a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after acquiring an additional 137,812 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $5.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.10. 1,175,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,254. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $322.23.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

