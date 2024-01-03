Lynch & Associates IN Trims Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Lynch & Associates IN lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 368.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 213,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 195.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 135,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 89,857 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,798,000 after buying an additional 89,264 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 332,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,893,000 after acquiring an additional 88,001 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 48,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,285. The company has a market capitalization of $815.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.47.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

