MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.23

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$13.23 and last traded at C$13.26, with a volume of 122638 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAG. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Cormark reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.67.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.5539488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.