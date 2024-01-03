Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

NYSE:MGA opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

