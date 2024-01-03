Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. 684,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,428. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.00. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $51,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

