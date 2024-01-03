MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMD opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMD. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the third quarter worth $96,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 237,996 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,135 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,899 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 77,596 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

Featured Stories

