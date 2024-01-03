MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MMD opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $18.10.

Institutional Trading of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $593,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 35.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

