Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.81. 658,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 878,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

CART has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Maplebear in a report on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

