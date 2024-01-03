Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Down to $22.93

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.93, but opened at $20.70. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 20,765,271 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.41.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MARA

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 5.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,387,000 after buying an additional 439,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marathon Digital by 208.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,999,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after buying an additional 4,731,807 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,731,000 after acquiring an additional 269,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.