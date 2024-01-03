Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Shares Up 2.9%

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $157.39 and last traded at $156.75. Approximately 895,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,955,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.82.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPC. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

