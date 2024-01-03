MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Short Interest Update

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days. Currently, 12.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MarineMax by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in MarineMax by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MarineMax by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,755,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.45. 33,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.37. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $834.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. MarineMax had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $594.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MarineMax will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on MarineMax from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

