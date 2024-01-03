Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.76. 102,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 265,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.

MRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

The stock has a market cap of $576.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.06. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. The business had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 31,233 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,904,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 173,226 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,529,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,466,000 after buying an additional 1,356,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

