MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 92.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 152.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 72.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 225,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $123.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

