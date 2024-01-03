Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $83.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s current price.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTDR

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 273,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,156. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $42.04 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Matador Resources by 82.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.