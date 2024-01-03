MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded MaxLinear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

MaxLinear Price Performance

MXL stock opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. MaxLinear has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. Research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MaxLinear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 171.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 44,100.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

