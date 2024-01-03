MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 84,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 255,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

MaxLinear Stock Down 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.61 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 712.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in MaxLinear by 44,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

