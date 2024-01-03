McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after buying an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $296.32 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.19. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.