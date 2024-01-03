McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after purchasing an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $296.38. 1,184,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Get Our Latest Report on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.