McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Lessened by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,541 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCD traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $296.61. 649,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,333. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

