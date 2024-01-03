McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCK. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Get McKesson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $473.42 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $476.35. The company has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $456.55 and a 200 day moving average of $436.87.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock worth $17,987,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 708,438 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $213,522,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.