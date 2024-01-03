Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Mizuho from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

MPW stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.29, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

