Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after acquiring an additional 220,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP stock opened at $305.59 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $317.57. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.27.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a return on equity of 68.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

