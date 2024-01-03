Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 42,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 56,443 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 96,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.93. 2,379,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,264. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.90%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

