Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Shares of MRCY opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $59.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.39.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.16 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 63,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,034.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,217,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $63,726.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640 and have sold 4,431 shares worth $170,963. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,296,000 after buying an additional 429,532 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 91.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 26,983 shares during the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

