Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $34.09. 66,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 138,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

MRCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $180.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,173,504.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 215,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,926,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,968,430.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,642 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $63,726.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 and sold 4,431 shares valued at $170,963. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,749,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,341,000 after buying an additional 1,376,905 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,793,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,615,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,532 shares in the last quarter. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,518,000. Finally, Jana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,394,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

