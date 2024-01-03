Meritas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,875 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises about 7.1% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 193,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,434,000 after purchasing an additional 370,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 227,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 733,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,611,000 after purchasing an additional 188,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 391,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 28,465 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. 336,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

