Meritas Wealth Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.4% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,282. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

