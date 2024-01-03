Meritas Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,342 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after buying an additional 767,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,063,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,012,000 after buying an additional 839,457 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.21. 3,646,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942,018. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

