Meritas Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,260. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $1.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $16.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.