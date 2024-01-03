Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Reduced by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263,013 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up approximately 4.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.48% of Microchip Technology worth $205,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,092,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 74.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,968,000 after acquiring an additional 747,880 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.85. 2,064,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,502. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

