Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.5% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

MCHP opened at $86.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.93. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

View Our Latest Report on Microchip Technology

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.