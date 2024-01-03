MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $685.15

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $685.15, but opened at $643.22. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $646.23, with a volume of 381,757 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.75.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 7.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 531.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $530.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total value of $296,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $268,588.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total value of $296,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares in the company, valued at $268,588.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,900 shares of company stock worth $13,447,834. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the third quarter worth $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 364.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Further Reading

