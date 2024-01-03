Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.69.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, with a total value of $231,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.0 %

MAA stock opened at $135.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.82. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.37 and a 200-day moving average of $136.95.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.78%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

