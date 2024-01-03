Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 849 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of VWOB stock opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $64.66.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
