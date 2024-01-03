Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Holdings Raised by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,133 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 91.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 118.7% in the third quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,346,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after buying an additional 1,273,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

MUFG stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $20.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

