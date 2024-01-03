Mizuho Cuts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $44.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Mizuho from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

Shares of SM traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. 288,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,716. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 4.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.32 million. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SM Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

