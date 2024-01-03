Mizuho Lowers Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $188.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $197.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Chord Energy stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.80. The stock had a trading volume of 106,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.08. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chord Energy will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $253,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,892,537.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares in the company, valued at $37,238,380.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $253,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,892,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,513 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 87.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

