Mizuho Lowers PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) to Neutral

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

PNM Resources Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of PNM opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.37. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $505.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.51 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,399,000 after buying an additional 40,253 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in PNM Resources by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in PNM Resources by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,670,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,136,000 after buying an additional 796,077 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PNM Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,754,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

