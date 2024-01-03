Mizuho Raises Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $28.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.89% from the company’s previous close.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.91.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,340,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,404. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,794 shares of company stock worth $3,900,210. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.