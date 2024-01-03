Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mobileye Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of -516.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill purchased 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth $43,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

