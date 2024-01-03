monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 943,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,546,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in monday.com by 91.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,416,000 after purchasing an additional 399,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in monday.com by 50.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,719,000 after buying an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in monday.com during the second quarter worth about $140,686,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNDY opened at $177.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.63 and its 200-day moving average is $165.57. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.76 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNDY. DA Davidson raised shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.31.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

