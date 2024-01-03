Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,835. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.