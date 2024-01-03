Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 847 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $417,503.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,593 shares in the company, valued at $59,442,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total value of $484,047.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,969,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,751,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $604.00 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.28 and a 1 year high of $647.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $549.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

