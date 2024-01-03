Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after buying an additional 513,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CPRT opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
