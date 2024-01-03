Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Copart by 83,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after buying an additional 513,244 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copart by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

