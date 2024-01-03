Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Moody’s by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $382.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.08 and a 200-day moving average of $344.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $274.80 and a one year high of $396.91.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.47%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,811 shares of company stock worth $4,632,601 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

