Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Morgan Stanley

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.