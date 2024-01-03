Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Lowered by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.47. 2,526,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,201,444. The stock has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.43. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.75.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Several research firms have commented on MS. UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

